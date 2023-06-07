Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Southern Alberta real estate and business communities worried about interest hike

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Interest rate increase’s effects on Alberta business and real estate'
Interest rate increase’s effects on Alberta business and real estate
Many southern Albertans will be feeling the effects of Wednesday’s interest rate bump. Jaclyn Kucey takes a look at some of the local implications ranging from real estate to business growth.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Southern Albertans will have to drill deeper into their wallets after the Bank of Canada announced another interest rate hike Wednesday morning.

The rate jumped .25 per cent to sit at 4.75 per cent. This is the highest it has been since 2001.

“Raising interest rates are designed to make things more expensive, that’s actually the goal, the Bank of Canada wants to slow down spending, and help control inflation, but that makes literally everything you and I do that much more expensive,” said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

Relative to the rest of Alberta, Lewington sees Lethbridge’s diverse economy showing strength but, “from an economic development perspective, [there’s a] bit of a concern that we may see a bit of a pullback in investment and growth as companies try to navigate this higher interest rate environment.”
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 4.75%— highest in 22 years'
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 4.75%— highest in 22 years

Rob Roach, ATB Financial deputy chief economist, warns a lot of people will feel the pinch in one area specifically.

“It’s particularly painful if you have a large amount of debt relative to your income, for example, large house payments that might be going up, you might not have enough money as a result,” said Roach.

BILD Lethbridge president David Kunst said the increase will continue to negatively impact and slow down the housing market for builders and home buyers, especially when coupled with rising construction costs.

“A 2,400-square-foot home has an increase in $51,000 — $17,000 of that is in lumber and $34,000 is in non-lumber and to be noted there is another 26 per cent in labour costs,” said Kunst.

“I don’t know how a first-time home buyer can do it anymore.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pierre Poilievre blasts feds amid Bank of Canada interest rate hike'
Pierre Poilievre blasts feds amid Bank of Canada interest rate hike

Roach said ATB is hearing another hike could come in July, pushing the rate to five per cent.

“If we can avoid that, get inflation under control before the end of the year, and start to see those interest rates coming down, that will be a relief for a lot of people and relief for the economy,” said Roach.

Experts do believe the rate will come down starting sometime next year.

Click to play video: 'NDP’s Singh calls Bank of Canada’s approach to inflation ‘wrong’'
NDP’s Singh calls Bank of Canada’s approach to inflation ‘wrong’
Related News
BusinessReal EstateBank of Canadainterest rateInterest rate hikeLethbridge BusinessLethbridge EconomyBOCLethbridge Real Estatemortgage ratelethbridge homeowners
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content