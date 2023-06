See more sharing options

One person is in life-threatening condition after a collision in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the Dundas Street East and Universal Drive area.

Officers said two vehicles were involved.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Road closures were in place.

More to come…

COLLISION:

– Dundas St E/Universal Dr #Mississauga

– 2 vehicles

– one person in life-threatening condition

– east and westbound Dundas closed from The West Mall

to Main St (east of Dixie Rd)

– north & southbound Universal from Dundas closed

– C/R at 4:19pm

– PR23-0184761 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 7, 2023