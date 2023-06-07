Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP identifies suspect in Sandy Bay homicide, public urged to report sightings

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 5:40 pm
Manitoba RCMP say Shawn Spence, 26, is wanted in relation to a shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man. .
Manitoba RCMP say they have identified a suspect in the Sandy Bay homicide investigation and they are urging the public to report any sightings of him.

RCMP say Shawn Spence, 26, is wanted in relation to a shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man.

Police say they are actively looking for him but he remains at large. Spence is considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him and to call the police immediately if they see him.

Police say he resides on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and is known to frequent Ebb and Flow First Nation.

He is described as six-foot-three, 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the Pittsburgh Penguins logo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sandy Bay Detachment at 204-843-7701, or their local police.

