Canada

Toronto cancels some recreation programs over poor air quality

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto residents react to wildfire smoke in the city'
Toronto residents react to wildfire smoke in the city
WATCH: Wildfires in Quebec have caused poor air conditions in Toronto. As Sean O'Shea reports, experts are advising vulnerable populations to limit time spent outdoors.
The City of Toronto has cancelled some recreation and cultural programming on Wednesday due to the poor air quality.

The city said the “adjustments” have been made in response to the ongoing Special Air Quality statement in effect for the city.

Here’s a look at which recreation programs have been impacted:

Some city-run outdoor recreation programs scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled. Other programs have been modified or moved inside.

“Program registrants are being contacted directly and will be provided updates on any future cancellations or other changes,” the city said.

According to the city, its sports fields, baseball diamonds and parks are open and available.

“Toronto Public Health recommends organizers of outdoor sporting events consider air quality when making decisions about holding or modifying events,” a news release read.

The city said Toronto Early Learning & Child Care Centres have suspended outdoor activities, in line with Toronto school boards.

“Parents and guardians are being updated directly about program impacts for the duration of the Special Air Quality Statement,” the release read.

The St. Lawrence Market said it is reviewing its outdoor programming and will “be advising of any impacts to planned events” on its website.

The Toronto History Museum has cancelled all outdoor programming until the air quality statement is lifted.

The city said its City Streets to Homes community outreach team is working to connect with those living outside to conduct wellness checks, provide water and “encourage people to come indoors.”

According to the city, it is working to activate additional “temporary contingency spaces” at some shelter sites to create more indoor spaces for those staying outside.

