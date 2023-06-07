Stabbing in Bradford, Ont., a ‘hate-related’ attack, police say

The South Simcoe Police Service says a stabbing at a restaurant in Bradford West Gwillimbury is being treated as a hate-related attack. One person was arrested at the scene and police are seeking a second suspect.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a restaurant on Holland Street West around 2 a.m. June 4. Two men from Bradford were assaulted by two suspects, police say.
One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, did not require medical attention, police say.
“The South Simcoe Police Service has zero tolerance for hate-motivated crime in our communities and will thoroughly investigate any filed reports. We encourage residents to report any incident that is motivated by hate or bias,” police said in a statement.
Investigators believe the attack was an isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to public safety.
As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Bradford man has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable McQuillen at 905-775-3311 extension #1420, email aaron.mcquillen@southsimcoepolice.ca, or contact Crime Stoppers.
- Edmonton man Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
- Prison transfer not about revenge, former official says after Bernardo moved
- 2 killed, 5 hurt in Virginia shooting after high school graduation ceremony
- Ford calls for head of correctional service to be fired over Paul Bernardo transfer
Comments