Crime

Ontario man arrested in brazen shooting of woman in Montreal parking lot

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 5:16 pm
A police cruiser is shown at an apartment building in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A police cruiser is shown at an apartment building in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Montreal police have announced an arrest in connection with the city’s eighth homicide of 2023.

At the request of the major crimes unit, Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Milton, in the Greater Toronto Area.

The man, from Brampton, Ont., was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Claudia Iacono on May 16, in a parking lot in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough.

Iacono was behind the wheel of her vehicle when she was shot. Her car ended up crashing into a nearby building.

Witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing the scene.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Montreal police confirmed the arrest and said first-degree murder charges had been laid, but offered few details into the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Jean-Sebastien Caron of the Major Crimes Unit wouldn’t confirm links to organized crime but said the man arrested is known to Canadian police services.

Iacono was married to Antonio Gallo, the son of the late Moreno Gallo, an important figure in the Montreal mafia. He was killed in Acapulco in 2013.

Caron would not speculate on a motive, nor would he say whether Iacono was the intended target of the brazen daylight shooting.

Police believe others may have been involved in the shooting.

The Crown prosecutor’s office says the case against Joel Richard Clarke returns to court on July 13.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Click to play video: 'Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members'
Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members
Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal shootingMontreal mafiaMontreal Organized CrimeMontreal homicide 2023Montreal Major CrimesClaudia IaconoMontreal 8th homicide 2023
