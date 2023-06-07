Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 person dead after fire in downtown Toronto: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 3:02 pm
A Toronto Fire truck. View image in full screen
A Toronto Fire truck. Gord Edick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a building in downtown Toronto, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News the blaze broke out at around 2:10 p.m. on Bloor Street, west of Dundas Street.

Toronto police said the second storey of a building was on fire.

Fire crews initially believed the building was vacant, but said there were possibly squatters inside.

Fire officials said one person was extracted from the second floor window and was pronounced dead.

In a tweet, Toronto fire said crews were “completing searches and firefighting operations at this time.”

Trending Now

The blaze was upgraded to a second alarm.

Matthew Peg, Toronto’s Fire Chief, said an investigation would be conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

“I extend condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic loss of life,” he said in a tweet.

Officers said roads were closed in the area.

More on Toronto
FireToronto FireToronto fire servicesDundas StreetBloor Streettoronto house firebuilding fire toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content