1 person dead after fire in downtown Toronto: officials

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a building in downtown Toronto, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News the blaze broke out at around 2:10 p.m. on Bloor Street, west of Dundas Street.

Toronto police said the second storey of a building was on fire.

Fire crews initially believed the building was vacant, but said there were possibly squatters inside.

Fire officials said one person was extracted from the second floor window and was pronounced dead.

In a tweet, Toronto fire said crews were “completing searches and firefighting operations at this time.”

The blaze was upgraded to a second alarm.

Matthew Peg, Toronto’s Fire Chief, said an investigation would be conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

“I extend condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic loss of life,” he said in a tweet.

Officers said roads were closed in the area.