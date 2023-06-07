Two people injured in Oliver, B.C. house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Tuesday night house fire in Oliver, B.C., injured two and seriously damaged the home.

It was before midnight on Tuesday when a home off Fairview Road and Kootenay Street was reported to be fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to knock down the blaze from the outside and then entered the home when it was safe, according to the fire department.

The fire did extend past its initial boundaries to a neighbouring home but crews were able to save it from further damage.

Two people were treated on the scene by firefighters and paramedics and transported to hospital.