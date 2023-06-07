Menu

Crime

Police investigate Pitt Meadows teen swarming attack that was caught on video

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Ridge Meadows RCMP investigating teen swarming video'
Ridge Meadows RCMP investigating teen swarming video
WATCH: Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating the swarming assault of a teen girl Global News first told you about Monday night. And a warning -- some of the images in this story may be disturbing.
WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

RCMP in Pitt Meadows, B.C., confirm they are investigating the swarming assault of a teen girl.

Police confirm the attack was reported on Saturday, June 3 and that one youth was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Monday, the 14-year-old victim and her mother came forward to Global News saying the teen was swarmed by a group of girls who punched and kicked her.

The victim said she has been the target of a bullying campaign since last September and has stopped attending school because she is so scared.

“It’s been very stressful and it’s impacted me a lot,” the victim, who cannot be identified due to her age, told Global News on Monday.

“Like, I can’t leave my house. I just sit at home all day. I have a couple of tears here and there because I don’t know what to do with myself just sitting at home and not being able to do anything without worrying that someone’s going to come up behind me any moment and hurt me.”

Click to play video: 'Pitt Meadows teen and mother speak out after beating of daughter caught on video'
Pitt Meadows teen and mother speak out after beating of daughter caught on video

Part of the incident was filmed and the video shows the victim on the ground surrounded by several other girls yelling while kicking and punching her.

Trending Now

The victim said her head was smacked into the pavement and the attack left her with a concussion and several fractures.

I have a fractured left shoulder, a fractured back. I have a fractured chest, like chest and neck, and I have a concussion and minor brain damage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

