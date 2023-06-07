Woman suffers ‘significant’ injuries during home invasion in Erickson: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a violent home invasion that took place early Tuesday in the community of Erickson.

Officers from the Wasagaming detachment were called to a home on 2nd Street NW just before 2 a.m., where they found a 30-year-old woman with “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a male suspect, who wasn’t previously known to the victim, fled the scene after the incident.

Although no arrest had been made as of Wednesday afternoon, police said they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public, and Wasagaming RCMP officers continue to work to cath the suspect with the help of major crimes and forensic identification units.

The victim was treated for her injuries and later moved to hospital in Winnipeg, where she remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at 204-848-2442, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com

