Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hundreds of athletes take part in Saskatchewan pickleball tournament

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 2:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan pickleball players gearing up for provincial championships'
Saskatchewan pickleball players gearing up for provincial championships
Saskatchewan provincial pickleball competitor, Amanda Soulodre, spoke Wednesday about how she's feeling going into her first pickleball tournament. Soulodre said although pickleball players are often in different age groups, she's managed to foster strong friendships and learned to not underestimate her opponents' abilities.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of athletes will be heading to Warman, Sask., to take part in the Pickleball Saskatchewan provincial tournament this weekend.

Theresa Kirkpatrick, president of Saskatoon Pickleball Inc., said pickleball can be described as a mix of tennis, badminton and ping pong.

Click to play video: 'Hitting the court for Pickleball Saskatchewan’s provincial tournament'
Hitting the court for Pickleball Saskatchewan’s provincial tournament

“It can be played both indoors and outdoors,” Kirkpatrick said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She noted it was one of the fastest-growing sports in Canada.

Dex Wyse, a director at large with Saskatoon Pickelball, said over 300 players are taking part in the tournament.

Wyse said there will be 39 events between June 9 and 11 at the Warman Home Centre Communiplex.

“Games are usually played in sets of two out of three,” Wyse said.

Wyse said the tournament is a great opportunity to see what pickleball is all about.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSportsRegina NewsWarmanTournamentPickleball
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content