Hundreds of athletes take part in Saskatchewan pickleball tournament

Hundreds of athletes will be heading to Warman, Sask., to take part in the Pickleball Saskatchewan provincial tournament this weekend.

Theresa Kirkpatrick, president of Saskatoon Pickleball Inc., said pickleball can be described as a mix of tennis, badminton and ping pong.

Hitting the court for Pickleball Saskatchewan's provincial tournament

“It can be played both indoors and outdoors,” Kirkpatrick said.

She noted it was one of the fastest-growing sports in Canada.

Dex Wyse, a director at large with Saskatoon Pickelball, said over 300 players are taking part in the tournament.

Wyse said there will be 39 events between June 9 and 11 at the Warman Home Centre Communiplex.

“Games are usually played in sets of two out of three,” Wyse said.

Wyse said the tournament is a great opportunity to see what pickleball is all about.