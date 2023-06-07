Menu

Canada

Archdiocese of Edmonton donates $3.2M to Indigenous reconciliation efforts

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 1:57 pm
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton offices, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. View image in full screen
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton offices, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News
The Archdiocese of Edmonton announced Wednesday it will be donating $3.2 million to the national Indigenous Reconciliation Fund to support healing and recognition of Indigenous peoples.

The Catholic Bishops of Canada committed to raising $30 million over five years across local dioceses. The funds raised in Edmonton will support local programs and initiatives that focus on five pillars, which include reconciliation, youth leadership, culture and language revitalization, education and community building and promoting Indigenous spirituality and culture.

Project applications will be reviewed and selected by an Indigenous Reconciliation Discernment Circle, an Indigenous-led group represented by members from First Nations, Metis and Inuit partners.

“History cannot be erased, but together we can look forward to — and help create — a better future,” said Chief Cam Alexis, chair of the Circle and former chief of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

“I think the spirituality and culture is very important because that is part of the Church’s reconciliation as well. It is to recognize that as a holistic way of healing. Even the Pope visited us last summer and all of this is the concept of healing and coming back to the Church as well for prayer.”

