Big yellow slide at Edmonton EXPO demolished after 49 years

A long-standing feature at the Edmonton EXPO grounds was torn down Wednesday.

The Kiwanis slide, which was built in 1974, was taken down and removed from the site after 49 years there.

It hasn’t been used since 2019 and “is no longer structurally sound and needs a full rebuild,” Explore Edmonton said.

“This is certainly the end of an era,” said Arlindo Gomes with Explore Edmonton. “It’s been part of the K-Days experience for so many visitors.

“Our aim is to eventually replace it. It’s such an important piece of our community that creates so many memories.”

Who else is ready to slide into summer fun with the midways newest ride, the Euroslide?! 🎢🌈 Prepare for a wild ride as we bid adieu to the beloved Kiwanis slide at K-Days and embark on a new era of sliding excitement! 🎢💥 #KDays #HelloAdrenaline pic.twitter.com/GjkoFpJGi5 — K-Days (@KDaysyeg) June 7, 2023

The giant slide was never meant to be a long-standing feature, according to Teresa Benjamin, a Kiwanis Club member and slide operator.

“The big yellow slide is not just a landmark but a tradition for so many people,” Benjamin said. “We’ve had a few celebrities, music groups. We had a group of people who tried to set a record for doing every ride in a few hours.

“We’ve had a proposal, a few wedding parties up there for photos and even a 40th anniversary for a couple that rode the slide on their first date.”

The slide also helped generated charitable donations for various organizations. Proceeds from the slide — an extra cost to riders or part of all-day ride tickets — would often collect between $30,000 and $85,000.

“There’s traditions and memories for our frequent visitors, all the while it’s providing valuable charitable funds,” Gomes said. “This really isn’t just a slide; it is a support system with incredible value.”

Every year the slide would accommodate between 75 and 100 riders an hour and required about 480 volunteer hours during K-Days, and approximately 100 hours in maintenance, set up, and training leading up to the fair.

The Kiwanis Club also helped fund an inclusive playground for those with mobility challenges. Located at McKay Avenue School, the playground includes a tiny yellow slide. The project was part of its 75th anniversary.

