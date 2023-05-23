K-Days announces line-up, new attractions for 2023 festival

K-Days will return for another year July 21 to 30, 2023, and Explore Edmonton announced the fair’s performer lineup as well as some new attractions on Tuesday.
Every night, there will be concerts at the north stage. The concerts are included with festival admission.
The lineup of almost entirely Canadian performers includes:
- July 21: Elijah Woods
- July 22: Three Days Grace
- July 23: Quiet Riot
- July 24: Ruby Waters
- July 25: I Love the 90’s: C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, Young MC, Color Me Badd and All 4 One
- July 26: Big Wreck
- July 27: Always Abba
- July 28: Tegan and Sara
- July 29: James Barker Band
- July 30: Shawn Desman
Apart from main-stage musical performances, there will be even more entertainment featured at the new Cristal Palace Spiegeltent.
“Straight from the heart of Belgium, this authentic mahogany mirror tent transports audiences back to a time of glamour, mystery, and excitement,” said Explore Edmonton.
Spiegeltents were used in the early 20th century as dance halls that would travel between cities for fairs, according to Explore Edmonton.
Local artists will perform at the Spiegeltent daily, including artists from the Grindstone Theatre, Burlesque Follies, Thousand Faces Festival and more.
The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course will make its first appearance in Canada this summer.
Named The Monster, the course is 300 metres long and has 40 obstacles including a slide that is more than five-and-a-half storeys tall, said Explore Edmonton.
“This ultimate party playground is fun for parents, kids and adults who want to relive their dream of being in a 90’s game show,” the festival said.
Advance tickets are on sale now on the K-Days website.
