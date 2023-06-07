Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officer dragged by vehicle during collision investigation on Red Hill in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 1:56 pm
Police are investigating an incident June 7, 2023 which saw an officer dragged by a vehicle on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an incident June 7, 2023 which saw an officer dragged by a vehicle on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton, Ont. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton police say one of their officers was injured after being dragged by a vehicle on the Red Hill Valley Parkway on Wednesday morning.

A Hamilton police spokesperson says the incident involved an arrest following a motor vehicle collision on the roadway near the Greenhill Avenue ramp just before noon.

“While conducting an investigation the officer became involved in another investigation involving a separate vehicle,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email.

“During the investigation, the officer attempted to affect an arrest of the driver, at which point the driver fled the area in their vehicle dragging the officer with them.”

That driver has since been arrested and charges are pending, according to Bharaj.

The Hamilton officer is hospital receiving treatment for undisclosed injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Parts of Ontario and Quebec under a special air quality statement due to ongoing wildfires in Northern Ontario and Quebec'
Parts of Ontario and Quebec under a special air quality statement due to ongoing wildfires in Northern Ontario and Quebec
Related News
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeRed Hill Valley ParkwayHamilton trafficred hill valley parkway crashgreenhill avenue rampofficer dragged by vehicleofficer hit by vehicle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content