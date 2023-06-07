Officer dragged by vehicle during collision investigation on Red Hill in Hamilton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say one of their officers was injured after being dragged by a vehicle on the Red Hill Valley Parkway on Wednesday morning.

A Hamilton police spokesperson says the incident involved an arrest following a motor vehicle collision on the roadway near the Greenhill Avenue ramp just before noon.

“While conducting an investigation the officer became involved in another investigation involving a separate vehicle,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email.

“During the investigation, the officer attempted to affect an arrest of the driver, at which point the driver fled the area in their vehicle dragging the officer with them.”

That driver has since been arrested and charges are pending, according to Bharaj.

The Hamilton officer is hospital receiving treatment for undisclosed injuries.

Story continues below advertisement