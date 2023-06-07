Wandering toddler spotted on busy road after escaping crib, walking out door: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario family and police are expressing an overwhelming sense of gratitude and relief after a toddler was discovered wandering along a busy road in the middle of the night near Windsor, Ont.

Provincial police said that the toddler woke up in the middle of the night, climbed out of their crib and left the home through a door in the garage.

The Lakeshore detachment responded after two people reported they had found a toddler walking on County Road 22 in Lakeshore.

County Road 22 turns into the E. C. Row Expressway in Windsor which has a speed limit of 100 km/hour, but police say the section of the road the child was found on was a 60 km/hour zone.

“There were several people who stopped to assist the child,” said Const. Steven Duguay of Ontario Provincial Police.

“Two wonderful citizens were able to ensure the child’s safety and comfort the child,” getting the toddler away from the road and contacting police.

The toddler was reunited with its family and police provided safety tips.

“The family could not believe that the child was able to get out of the house, the family was very upset with the ordeal but thankful that the child was safe,” Duguay said.

Police add that anytime they are involved in a call involving a child, the Children’s Aid Society is notified, but in this case “there was no negligence, just a series of unfortunate events.”