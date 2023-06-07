$100k reward for Vancouver fugitive on Canada’s most-wanted list

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who has been on the run for eight months.

Cody Timothy Casey, 36, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for drug and firearms offences.

Vancouver police have partnered with the BOLO program and Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers to renew an appeal for tips.

#VPDNews: Cody Timothy Casey, 36, is #WANTED Canada-wide for drug and firearm offences.@BoloProgram is offering up to $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Call 604-717-9979 or contact @SolveCrime. More information: https://t.co/s4QRYy99Pg pic.twitter.com/9x9QiAbOE3 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 7, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Back in October 2022, Casey was under house arrest but then cut off his ankle bracelet and disappeared.

“VPD’s Organized Crime Section began an investigation in February 2020, which led to charges against Casey in relation to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, as well as firearm offences,” said Insp. Phil Heard, commanding officer of Vancouver Police Department’s organized crime section.

“Prior to having to appear for trial in 2022, investigators believe Casey left Canada, however, we believe there are people in Metro Vancouver who have knowledge of his current whereabouts.”

Police describe Casey as six feet tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

2:03 Man who fired at VPD K9 officer gets 5 years in prison

He is currently number three on Canada’s top 25 most-wanted list.

Story continues below advertisement

“In cooperation with Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, the Bolo Program is pleased to offer a reward of up to $100,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Mr. Casey,” said Max Langlois, BOLO program’s executive director.

“If your tip is successful, our top priority will be to give you the reward you deserve, just like we’ve done numerous times in the past.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Casey can call investigators at 604-717-9979 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.