Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Huge wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia ‘being held’ after burning for 11 days

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'Expert talks Gov’t response to wildfires'
Expert talks Gov’t response to wildfires
We chat with Kevin Quigley, director of Dalhousie University's MacEachen Institute for Public Policy who specializes in the government's role in emergency and disaster management, to recap our government’s response to the wildfires.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency officials in southwestern Nova Scotia say the record-breaking wildfire in Shelburne County is being held, 11 days after it roared to life near Barrington Lake.

The Shelburne County East Emergency Management Office issued a statement late Tuesday saying the fire, which grew to be the province’s largest on record, was not likely to move if cool and wet conditions persisted.

Fire crews continue to extinguish hot spots even though the area has been soaked by about 100 millimetres of rain since last Friday, which is about as much rain that falls in an average month.

As of today, those in Shelburne County under evacuation orders are being asked to contact the municipality to book an appointment during which they can learn more about the status of their properties.

On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said about 60 homes and cottages and another 150 structures had been destroyed in Shelburne County, which is about 200 kilometres southwest of Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Dave Rockwood, a spokesman for the department, said the fire had not grown since Saturday but added that the recent rains weren’t enough to soak through the ground and extinguish covered embers.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia wildfires: Officials urge patience as stocks run low on well-water test kits'
Nova Scotia wildfires: Officials urge patience as stocks run low on well-water test kits

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.

More on Canada
WildfireForest Firenova scotia fireNova Scotia wildfireNS WildfireShelburne Countyshelburne county wildfireshelburne county fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content