Huge wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia ‘being held’ after burning for 11 days

Emergency officials in southwestern Nova Scotia say the record-breaking wildfire in Shelburne County is being held, 11 days after it roared to life near Barrington Lake.

The Shelburne County East Emergency Management Office issued a statement late Tuesday saying the fire, which grew to be the province’s largest on record, was not likely to move if cool and wet conditions persisted.

Fire crews continue to extinguish hot spots even though the area has been soaked by about 100 millimetres of rain since last Friday, which is about as much rain that falls in an average month.

As of today, those in Shelburne County under evacuation orders are being asked to contact the municipality to book an appointment during which they can learn more about the status of their properties.

On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said about 60 homes and cottages and another 150 structures had been destroyed in Shelburne County, which is about 200 kilometres southwest of Halifax.

Dave Rockwood, a spokesman for the department, said the fire had not grown since Saturday but added that the recent rains weren’t enough to soak through the ground and extinguish covered embers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.