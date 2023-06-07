Menu

Money

Indigo shakeup: Heather Reisman retiring, 4 other board members stepping down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 12:00 pm
Indigo Books and Music Inc. says founder Heather Reisman will retire as executive chair and as a director this summer, while four other members of its board have also stepped down.

The company says director Chika Stacy Oriuwa indicated she resigned “because of her loss of confidence in board leadership and because of mistreatment.”

In addition to Oriuwa, Indigo says Frank Clegg, Howard Grosfield and Anne Marie O’Donovan have also stepped down as directors. No explanation for their departures was given.

Indigo wished the departing directors well and thanked them for their contributions.

The retailer says Reisman will retire as executive chair and from the board effective Aug. 22.

Reisman stepped down as chief executive of Indigo last year as part a transition that saw Peter Ruis, who had been the retailer’s president, promoted to chief executive.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

