Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

ASIRT investigates after man is fatally shot by police: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 1:45 pm
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Surrey Mounties say a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a plane caught fire in a field in the Metro Vancouver community of Surrey. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Surrey Mounties say a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a plane caught fire in a field in the Metro Vancouver community of Surrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after Valleyview RCMP shot a man after responding to a complaint about a man with a firearm.

Monday at around 11:20 p.m., RCMP responded to a call about a man with a gun who was thought to be suicidal.

Officers found a man with gun outside a home. RCMP said in a media release officers tried to speak with the man and defuse the situation, but in the end, an officer fired their gun.

Police said that they immediately performed first-aid but the man died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

RCMP confirmed that no officers were injured in this incident.

Alberta Incident Response Teams (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.

Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, Alberta RCMP say they notified the province’s director of law enforcement and began their own internal review.

RCMP said they are cooperating with ASIRT but will not be making any further comments on this incident.

Edmonton police concerned over rising in shootings

Suicide

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.

