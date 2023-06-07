Shooting, home invasion reported in Georgina, Ont., three face charges

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged after a shooting and home invasion were reported in Georgina, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on May 28 at around 5:40 p.m., a gunshot was reported in the Queensway South and Morton Avenue area of Keswick.

Police said two victims were in a vehicle when they noticed another was following them.

“Suspects fired a shot at the victim’s vehicle but fortunately no one was hurt,” police said in a news release.

According to police, several hours later, at around 12:40 a.m., officers were sent to a condo building on The Queensway South for a weapons call.

Officers allege a suspect entered an apartment armed with a handgun. Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered.

Investigators allege the suspect is linked to a home invasion robbery.

Officers said on May 23, just after 2 a.m., police were sent to a home on Lake Drive South for a weapons call.

“The complainant reported that two suspects were trying to get into the residence and had fired shots at the home,” police said in a news release. “The suspects were unsuccessful and did not gain entry to the home. They fled from the residence on foot prior to police arrival.”

Police said a 30-year-old man from Georgina has been charged in connection with each of the incidents.

He has been charged with attempt to commit murder using a firearm, robbery and multiple offences related to firearms and weapons.

A 22-year-old woman from Coldwater has been charged with several offences, including attempting to commit murder using a firearm as well as firearms-related offences connected with the first incident.

Police said a 29-year-old woman from Georgina has been charged with robbery using a firearm.

According to police, the incidents were targeted.