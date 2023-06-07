Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Shooting, home invasion reported in Georgina, Ont., three face charges

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 11:22 am
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Three people have been charged after a shooting and home invasion were reported in Georgina, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on May 28 at around 5:40 p.m., a gunshot was reported in the Queensway South and Morton Avenue area of Keswick.

Police said two victims were in a vehicle when they noticed another was following them.

“Suspects fired a shot at the victim’s vehicle but fortunately no one was hurt,” police said in a news release.

According to police, several hours later, at around 12:40 a.m., officers were sent to a condo building on The Queensway South for a weapons call.

Officers allege a suspect entered an apartment armed with a handgun. Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered.

Investigators allege the suspect is linked to a home invasion robbery.

Officers said on May 23, just after 2 a.m., police were sent to a home on Lake Drive South for a weapons call.

“The complainant reported that two suspects were trying to get into the residence and had fired shots at the home,” police said in a news release. “The suspects were unsuccessful and did not gain entry to the home. They fled from the residence on foot prior to police arrival.”

Police said a 30-year-old man from Georgina has been charged in connection with each of the incidents.

He has been charged with attempt to commit murder using a firearm, robbery and multiple offences related to firearms and weapons.

A 22-year-old woman from Coldwater has been charged with several offences, including attempting to commit murder using a firearm as well as firearms-related offences connected with the first incident.

Police said a 29-year-old woman from Georgina has been charged with robbery using a firearm.

According to police, the incidents were targeted.

