Missing Winnipeg woman last seen in Fort Richmond

Winnipeg Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in three weeks.

Cherish Meeches was last seen in the Fort Richmond area on May 13.

She is five feet seven inches with a medium build and medium-long brown hair. The missing woman was last seen in black pants and a black sweater, a black jacket, white and pink shoes and a black winter hat.

Police say anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 986-6250.