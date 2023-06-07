Menu

Investigations

Missing Winnipeg woman last seen in Fort Richmond

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 10:44 am
Missing woman Cherish Meeches was last seen on May 13.
Missing woman Cherish Meeches was last seen on May 13. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in three weeks.

Cherish Meeches was last seen in the Fort Richmond area on May 13.

She is five feet seven inches with a medium build and medium-long brown hair. The missing woman was last seen in black pants and a black sweater, a black jacket, white and pink shoes and a black winter hat.

Police say anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 986-6250.

