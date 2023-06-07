Menu

Canada

Wildfire smoke blankets Ontario, Quebec, air quality plummets, affects activities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 9:57 am
‘My throat’s burning’: Canada’s wildfires put millions under air quality advisories
Poor air quality is forecast to persist into the weekend across parts of Ontario, as plumes of wildfire smoke blanket the province and prompt school boards to limit outdoor activities.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality advisories for large swaths of Ontario and Quebec, warning of high levels of pollution from wildfires burning across both provinces.

Air quality index levels were forecasted to peak at high risk in many other Ontario cities, from Windsor through to Toronto and north to Sudbury.

Toronto District School Board says all strenuous outdoor activities will be rescheduled, or moved indoors when possible, while school boards in York Region say they will hold recess inside.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 200 forest fires burning across Quebec and northern Ontario.

