Canada

30,000 flowers to be planted in Regina’s Queen Elizabeth II Garden

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 10:04 am
Click to play video: '30,000 flowers to be planted in Regina’s Queen Elizabeth II Garden'
30,000 flowers to be planted in Regina’s Queen Elizabeth II Garden
Gardeners have been putting their trowels to good use as traditional flowers and new plants and designs are being put together over June.
Roughly 30,000 flowers are going into the Queen Elizabeth II Garden at the Regina Legislature.

The Wascana Greenhouse prepares roughly 100,000 plants every year.

Gardeners have been putting their trowels to good use as traditional flowers and new plants and designs are being put together over June.

The display should be ready in about six to seven days and will be ready for residents to see the flowers in full bloom.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s lead horticulturist discusses annual flower planting operation'
Saskatchewan’s lead horticulturist discusses annual flower planting operation
