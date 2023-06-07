30,000 flowers to be planted in Regina’s Queen Elizabeth II Garden

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly 30,000 flowers are going into the Queen Elizabeth II Garden at the Regina Legislature.

The Wascana Greenhouse prepares roughly 100,000 plants every year.

Gardeners have been putting their trowels to good use as traditional flowers and new plants and designs are being put together over June.

The display should be ready in about six to seven days and will be ready for residents to see the flowers in full bloom.