‘Don’t put your life in danger’: Quebec premier makes plea as wildfires rage on

As wildfires continue to rage on, thousands of people were forced to leave their homes after evacuations were ordered in two more communities in northern Quebec.

Quebec Premier François Legault gave an update on the situation Wednesday, pleading with residents to abide by authorities’ instructions and put their safety first.

“Don’t put your life in danger,” Legault said. “When we ask you evacuate it’s because there’s a real risk.”

Evacuation orders were issued for Chibougamau, a city of about 7,500 in the central region of the province, as well as for 800 residents in the nearby Cree community of Ouje-Bougoumou. Officials ordered the evacuations Tuesday night due to approaching forest fires and shifting winds in the north.

The latest orders put the total number of people displaced by the wildfires at about 11,400 across Quebec, Legault said. SOPFEU, the province’s forest fire prevention agency, reported 150 active forest fires as of 10:15 a.m. — the majority of which are out of control.

Legault said with the manpower the province currently has, it can fight 40 fires at a time. SOPFEU has more than 500 workers on the ground while the Canadian Armed Forces has sent 150 soldiers to help.

More assistance is on the way to help local firefighters, he added.

“We hope to have more than 500 (people) in the next few days coming from New Brunswick, France, United States, Portugal, Spain and Mexico,” Legault said.

While officials are concerned with the ongoing fires in northern Quebec, Legault said the situation is gradually improving in the hard-hit city of Sept-Îles and the Côte-Nord region.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued smog warnings and special air quality advisories for large swaths of Quebec, spanning from James Bay to Montreal.

The weather agency says conditions should improve gradually throughout the day in Montreal, where skies are hazy and a smoky smell has blanketed some parts.

Children with asthma and adults with respiratory illnesses or heart disease are advised to avoid intense physical activity outside until the smog warnings are lifted.

— with files from The Canadian Press