Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Dollarama tops earning estimates as cost-conscious buyers boost sales

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 7, 2023 9:20 am
Click to play video: 'Tips to combat inflation: investment advisor'
Tips to combat inflation: investment advisor
According to the month-by-month CPI on the Statistics Canada website, Canada’s inflation rate rose from 4.3% last month to 4.4% this month. In Ontario, we saw a 0.4% increase from last month to this month. As the prices of essentials like gas, food and shelter go up, our ability to spend on the non-essentials goes down, and why it’s important to make conscious spending choices on a day to day basis. Investment advisor Alexandra Pyle speaks to Tricia Mason about what these statistics mean – May 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian discount store chain Dollarama Inc beat market expectations for quarterly sales on Wednesday, benefiting from strong demand for its cheaper groceries and household supplies.

With surging prices of groceries and gasoline hammering consumer spending power, cost-conscious buyers have been thronging to dollar stores to snap up on affordable goods, boosting sales at Dollarama.

The company’s U.S. counterpart Dollar Tree Inc, however, trimmed its annual profit forecast in May, while Dollar General Corp cut its annual profit and sales forecast, both citing slowing demand for discretionary goods.

Click to play video: 'IMF says U.S. inflation remains ‘stubbornly high,’ forecasts peak of 5.4% in 2023'
IMF says U.S. inflation remains ‘stubbornly high,’ forecasts peak of 5.4% in 2023

Last month, retail bellwether Walmart Inc said it saw strong demand for its low-priced groceries and other essentials, and is expecting this trend to continue in the back half of the year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Dollarama on Wednesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 same store sales forecast and gross margin at 5.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent and 43.5 per cent to 44.5 per cent, respectively.

The company’s sales rose to $1.29 billion in the first quarter, from $1.07 billion a year earlier, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $1.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum and Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

More on Lifestyle
inflationCanada NewsBusiness Newsinflation CanadaDollaramaeconomy newsdollarama earningsdollarama stock
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content