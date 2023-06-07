Air pollution expected in London, Ont. region from wildfire smoke: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfires burning in Northern Ontario and Quebec have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the London region.

As of Wednesday morning, the national weather agency says that high levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires, expecting that the poor air quality will persist into the weekend.

The statement warns that “wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health, even at low concentrations.”

“People with lung disease, such as asthma or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke,” the weather agency said.

“If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask, such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator, that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke.”

The statement continued to say that these fine particles generally pose “the greatest risk to health.”

“However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.”

A special air quality statement is currently in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.

The weather agency says residents should keep indoor air clean, use an air purifier with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, and avoid air purifiers that produce ozone.

The statement also says residents should stop outdoor activities if they experience a “shortness of breath, wheezing, including asthma attacks, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains.”

“Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms.”

