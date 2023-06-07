Menu

Crime

Arson suspected after Westmount building set ablaze: Montreal police

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 7:20 am
Montreal fire truck in Montreal. Wednesday, June 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal fire truck in Montreal. Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A commercial building in Westmount was set on fire Wednesday morning.

At around 5:20 a.m., a 911 call reported two suspects leaving the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said. The building is located on Victoria Street, near De Maisonneuve Street.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames and limit the damage. There were no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Montreal police said the criminal arson squad has taken over the investigation.

