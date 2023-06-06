Menu

Politics

Quebec politicians vote in favour of increasing their own salaries by $30K

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2023 7:31 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to the Opposition as the National Assembly resumes, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to the Opposition as the National Assembly resumes, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
The members of Quebec’s national assembly have voted to increase their base salaries by $30,000.

The government bill was supported by the governing Coalition Avenir Québec and the Opposition Quebec Liberal Party.

The province’s two smaller opposition parties, the Parti Québécois and Québec solidaire, voted against the increase.

With the increase, the base salary of provincial legislators will rise from $101,561 to $131,766.

Those with additional duties, including ministers and opposition leaders, will receive larger increases.

Premier François Legault, for example, will see his salary rise from $208,200 to $270,120, while the salaries of ministers will rise to $230,591.

