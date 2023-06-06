Menu

Canada

Campfire ban in B.C.’s Southern Interior to begin Thursday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada projected to have worst year of wildfire destruction'
Canada projected to have worst year of wildfire destruction
WATCH: Canada is experiencing the worst spring wildfire season in its history, raising concerns about whether the federal government has the necessary resources to extinguish the hundreds of wildfires raging across the country.
Campfires in B.C.’s Southern Interior will soon be banned throughout summer and early fall.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Forests announced that starting noon on Thursday, June 8, campfires will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The ministry says it’s issuing the ban “to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” and that it’s in effect until noon on Oct. 13 or until the order is rescinded.

Click to play video: 'Donnie Creek Fire now second-largest wildfire in B.C. history'
Donnie Creek Fire now second-largest wildfire in B.C. history

As it stands, Category 2 and 3 fires are already prohibited.

A Category 2 open fire can be one or two piles that measure up to two metres in height in three metres in width, or stubble or grass being burned that doesn’t exceed 0.2 of a hectare.

A Category 3 open fire is three piles or more than exceed two metres in height and three meters in width; one or more windrows that exceed 200 metres in length or 15 metres in width; grass or stubble that exceeds 0.2 of a hectare.

Click to play video: 'A look at the damage from Halifax-area wildfire'
A look at the damage from Halifax-area wildfire

In addition to open fires being prohibited, the ministry says the below items are also restricted:

  • Fireworks
  • Sky lanterns
  • Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description
  • Binary exploding targets
  • Air curtain burners
  • Tiki and similar kinds of torches
  • Chimineas

This prohibition does not include the use of outdoor stoves with flame heights less than 15 cm tall.

“These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction unless specified otherwise in an enactment,” said the ministry.

“Always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta lifts camping fire ban'
Alberta lifts camping fire ban

The province says anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

It also said that if the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” said the ministry.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

Click to play video: 'Municipalities around Peterborough implement burn bans amid forest fire smoke'
Municipalities around Peterborough implement burn bans amid forest fire smoke
