Murder trial resumes in Lethbridge courthouse but faces unexpected delays

The family and friends of a slain 16-year-old boy gathered in a Lethbridge, Alta., courtroom on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of a trial for the man accused of killing him.

Dustin Big Bull faces charges of second-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains in the death of Tregan Crow Eagle, whose body was found wrapped in a tarp on the Piikani Nation in July 2020.

Andre Ouellette, the defense lawyer, was scheduled to begin presenting his case Tuesday but the inclusion of an expert psychological report from the defense caused a delay.

The Crown prosecutor, Lisa Weich, requested an adjournment, saying she didn’t receive enough notice of the report to properly review it.

She also wants to examine the expert’s qualifications and the materials he used to asses Big Bull, while also wanting her own expert to review the report.

Ouellette voiced concerns about the extra costs and further delay in adjourning the case.

He also told the court a doctor at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre, where Big Bull is being held, has noted the accused displays symptoms of PTSD, so Ouellette wants a new mental fitness assessment done to determine how that could affect the trial.

An assessment done in early 2021 found Big Bull fit to stand trial.

Justice Johanna Price granted the Crown’s request for an adjournment.

The proceeding will resume Wednesday afternoon where it is expected Ouellette will provide more details on why a new mental fitness assessment should be completed.