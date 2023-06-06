1 dead, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash near Acton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following an early morning two-vehicle crash near Acton.

Emergency crews were called to an area on Wellington Road 125 at the Halton-Erin Townline around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders arrived to find an SUV and a passenger vehicle in a ditch.

Investigators with Wellington County OPP say the SUV was going south on Wellington Road 125 when it struck the passenger vehicle going west on the Halton-Erin Townline.

They say the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital and later died.

The victim has been identified as a 60-year-old resident of Fergus. Two other people in the SUV are at a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Investigators say the driver and occupant of the passenger vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A section of Wellington Road 125 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Wellington County OPP are continuing their investigation. They are asking witnesses to the crash to come forward.