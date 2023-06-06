Blue Jays send Manoah down after ugly start

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are sending right-hander Alek Manoah down to the minors after his latest disappointing start.

Manoah gave up six earned runs in just one-third of an inning in Monday’s 11-4 loss to the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre.

He was a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award last season but has struggled mightily over the first two months of the 2023 season.

Manoah hasn’t won a game in over two months.

He has a 1-7 record and 6.36 earned-run average over 13 starts.

The Blue Jays optioned him to the Florida Complex League, a rookie-level circuit that’s operated by Minor League Baseball.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2023.