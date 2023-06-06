Menu

Canada

Edmonton man convicted of killing pregnant wife gets full parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2023 1:56 pm
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch has been granted full parole.

The Parole Board of Canada says Michael White was granted full parole in late May.

The 46-year-old was convicted in 2006 of second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead body in the death of his wife.

Liana White was four months pregnant with the couple’s second child when she was fatally stabbed in July 2005. Her body was found in a ditch a few days later by a search party that included her husband.

The Parole Board — which notes that Michael White maintains his innocence — says White has demonstrated employment stability and the ability to live a law-abiding lifestyle.

White was previously granted day parole in February 2021, which was extended several times.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

