Video link
Headline link
Sports

Young Stars Classic in Penticton returning for 10th season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 2:32 pm
The Young Stars Classic is still 14 weeks away, but tickets are now available for the hockey tournament featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets.

The four-day event will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, Sept. 15 to 18, and is being hosted by the Canucks.

U.S. town comes for Duncan, B.C.’s record for world’s largest hockey stick

The rookie tournament, now in its 10th year, will feature six games, starting with Winnipeg versus Edmonton and Calgary versus Vancouver. The closing games will feature Winnipeg versus Calgary and Vancouver versus Edmonton.

The event will also feature a BCHL exhibition game between Penticton and Chilliwack.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 23, with a full tournament package being priced at $115.

More information is available on the NHL.com website.

Wagers on the web: NHL playoffs and gambling ads
NHLHockeyOkanaganSportsEdmonton OilersWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey Leaguepentictonsouth okanaganCalgary FlamesVancouver CanucksYOUNG STARS CLASSICrookie tournamenttop prospects tournament
