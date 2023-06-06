Menu

Canada

Missing Manitoba woman last seen in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 1:19 pm
Hayley Stinson was last seen in Winnipeg on May 31. View image in full screen
Hayley Stinson was last seen in Winnipeg on May 31. RCMP handout
RCMP are asking for information on the whereabouts of a young woman last seen in Winnipeg.

Hayley Stinson hasn’t been in contact with family since May 31, when she was last seen in Winnipeg. The 20-year-old left the community of Bunibonibee Cree Nation on May 20.

Stinson is described as five feet seven inches tall and 110 pounds with long, black hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Oxford House RCMP at 204-538-2046 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

