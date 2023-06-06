3 people charged after Uber driver pistol whipped, carjacked in Whitby: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and two teenagers have been charged after an Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Whitby before the suspects flipped the vehicle, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday at around 1:50 a.m., officers were called to the Thornton Road and Taunton Road area after receiving a report of a carjacking.

Police said the victim was reportedly pistol whipped and “punched repeatedly.”

Officers said the suspects allegedly fled the area in the victim’s vehicle, but flipped it a short distance away.

According to police, the three suspects fled on foot into a forest where they were located and arrested.

Officers said an airsoft handgun was allegedly recovered during the incident.

“The victim is currently recovering from physical and emotional injuries,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

An 18-year-old man from Oshawa, a 16-year-old girl from Scarborough and a 16-year-old boy from Brampton have been charged in connection with the incident. All were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.