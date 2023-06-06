Animals to blame for recent power outages in Kitchener-Waterloo area

There have been a number of posts on social media from people in Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo region complaining about power outages in their homes.

On Reddit, people from Stanley Park and Idlewood in Kitchener as well as Beechwood and Westvale in Waterloo all shared the same complaint.

While some have speculated that the outages were a result of air conditioners being in operation due to the recent spate of hot weather, that is not the case, according to a spokesperson for Enova Power, which services the two cities.

“Most of the outages were animal contacts which impact our equipment,” they said in an email. “No outages have been caused by system loading, etc.”

The spokesperson also noted that while these incidents can occur at any time, they are more likely when warmer temperatures begin to arrive in the area.

“It’s more seasonal as wildlife, especially birds and squirrels are very active in the spring, early summer,” they noted.