Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Animals to blame for recent power outages in Kitchener-Waterloo area

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 2:29 pm
There have been a number of posts on social media from people in the Kitchener-Waterloo area complaining about power outages in their neighbourhoods. View image in full screen
There have been a number of posts on social media from people in the Kitchener-Waterloo area complaining about power outages in their neighbourhoods. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There have been a number of posts on social media from people in Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo region complaining about power outages in their homes.

On Reddit, people from Stanley Park and Idlewood in Kitchener as well as Beechwood and Westvale in Waterloo all shared the same complaint.

While some have speculated that the outages were a result of air conditioners being in operation due to the recent spate of hot weather, that is not the case, according to a spokesperson for Enova Power, which services the two cities.

“Most of the outages were animal contacts which impact our equipment,” they said in an email. “No outages have been caused by system loading, etc.”

The spokesperson also noted that while these incidents can occur at any time, they are more likely when warmer temperatures begin to arrive in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s more seasonal as wildlife, especially birds and squirrels are very active in the spring, early summer,” they noted.

Click to play video: 'Wildlife Baby Season Tips'
Wildlife Baby Season Tips
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsEnova powerKitchener power outageEnovaKitchener powerWaterloo power outage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content