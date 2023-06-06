Kingston structure fire leaves 1 person in ‘serious condition’

Kingston Fire and Rescue had its hands full Tuesday morning containing a fire on Russell Street that’s left one person in the hospital.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., Kingston fire services say they responded to a call about a structure fire on Russell. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house with flames going out of the back of the residence.

Kingston fire & rescue say the fire has since been contained, however, one person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition. They added that they are working in conjunction with the fire marshal and Kingston police to determine the cause of the fire.