Kingston Fire and Rescue says fire caused $360,000 in damage to west-end semi-detached homes

Kingston Fire and Rescue had to return to a semi-detached house on Brackenwood Crescent Wednesday morning.

Firefighters initially put out a fire at the home on Tuesday afternoon. Workers were preparing to put up plywood sealing up the home a little before 9:30 a.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials.

“We arrived and found some smouldering so our crews deployed a hand line for water and we did some overhaul removing some drywall and found a hot spot between the beams,” said Capt. Chris Papi with Kingston Fire & Rescue.

Approximately 15 firefighters responded from three stations to the morning call and extinguished the hot spot in less than half an hour.

“Fires like this, when they get up into the attic, they can really smoulder away in the insulation,” said Papi.

Firefighters responded to the initial fire Tuesday afternoon a little after 3 p.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen for several blocks from the house fire.

By the time the fire was extinguished, most of the roof was missing from the home.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said no one was injured in the Tuesday afternoon house fire.

Damage to the roof of the other side of the semi-detached residence was considerably less but still noticeable.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire but say the damage to the two homes is estimated at $360,000.