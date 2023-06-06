Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 6

Send this page to someone via email

Social media dynamics in advertising, pesky mosquitoes in Saskatoon, outdoor pools opening and Canadian destinations for summer vacations.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Dynamics of social media on advertising and promotions: ADvice

Commercials and promotions aim to increase revenue for companies and their products.

However, companies can also face backlash from consumers when they believe it doesn’t represent a brand’s core values, as recently happened with Bud Light.

Marketing expert Ryan Townend from William Joseph looks at the dynamics involved with campaigns and ensuring transparency.

Pesky mosquito counts up in Saskatoon

It might not be a bad idea to stock up on bug spray for the summer months ahead as pesky mosquito counts are way up this year in Saskatoon.

Sydney Worthy, an entomologist with the City of Saskatoon, joins Chris Carr with a look at the current numbers and how the city is working to keep numbers down.

Worthy also shares what people can do around their own property to try to make sure they are not contributing to the problem.

Outdoor pools opening in Saskatoon with some changes

Just in time for the hot weather, outdoor pools are opening in Saskatoon.

There are changes to some of the pools, including new waterslides at Lathey and Riversdale pools.

Jody Hauta, the manager of activities and programs with the city, looks at the changes, opening dates and spray pads.

Top Canadian destinations for a summer vacation: Travel Tips

Thoughts are turning to summer holidays and some people may be thinking of a Canadian vacation.

Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel looks at the benefits of travelling in Canada and some of the top destinations.

Milton also has details on the deal of the day — a four-night weekend in Montreal.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 6

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 6.