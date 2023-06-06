Menu

Canada

No GO trains beyond Oakville and Aldershot on Niagara line this weekend

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 2:20 pm
Metrolinx says travellers looking to get to Niagara Falls from the Toronto area will have hop on at least one bus between June 9 and 11. View image in full screen
Metrolinx says travellers looking to get to Niagara Falls from the Toronto area will have hop on at least one bus between June 9 and 11. Don Mitchell / Global News
Ontario’s transit agency says a temporary schedule change this weekend means there will be no direct train routes to Niagara Falls from Toronto.

Metrolinx says riders looking to take the service to Niagara will have to complete the trip by hopping on a GO bus starting Friday through until Sunday night.

Officials say the change is in preparation for construction at the Burloak Drive grade separation.

Trains on the Lakeshore West line will only run between Toronto and Oakville starting Friday at 9 p.m.

GO buses will replace train service between Oakville, Hamilton’s West Harbour GO and Niagara Falls via routes 12, 15, 18 and 21.

Those looking to get to the Falls will need to hop on Route 12 at the Burlington GO station.

Regular service will resume Monday, June 12.

