1 person sent to hospital as fire engulfs house in Simcoe, Ont.

One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a fire engulfed a home in Simcoe, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

OPP says firefighters and police arrived at the blaze on Head Street South, between Chapel Street and South Drive, around 2:30 p.m.

The blaze closed off streets for hours until Norfolk firefighters knocked down the blaze.

Three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to OPP spokesperson Const. Andrew Gamble.

In a release, firefighters say close to $500,000 in damage was sustained by the home with a neighbouring house suffering some exterior damage.

The cause has not yet been determined.

The office of Ontario’s fire marshal’s office was notified and is expected to investigate the blaze.

