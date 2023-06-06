Menu

Entertainment

Acclaimed progressive metal band Tool returns to Winnipeg this fall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 9:04 am
(L-R) Adam Jones, Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor of Tool perform live onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival, on June 4, 2017, in New York City. View image in full screen
(L-R) Adam Jones, Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor of Tool perform live onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival, on June 4, 2017, in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball
Grammy-winning prog-metal band Tool is coming back to Winnipeg this fall.

The Los Angeles-based four-piece hit the stage at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 29, as part of a six-week North American tour that marks their first Canadian shows since 2019.

Formed in 1990, Tool’s most recent release was the critically-acclaimed Fear Inoculum, the band’s fifth album, which includes the single “7empest” — the 2020 Grammy Award winner for Best Metal Performance and, at almost 16 minutes in length, the rec0rd-holder for longest song ever to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tool, who last played the arena in Winnipeg more than a decade ago, had originally been scheduled for a return visit of in the summer 2020, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the October show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members of the band’s fan club, the Tool Army, a day earlier.

Winnipeg musicCanada Life CentreToolWinnipeg concertFear InoculumWinnipeg Arenamusic in Winnipeg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

