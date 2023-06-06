Acclaimed progressive metal band Tool returns to Winnipeg this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Grammy-winning prog-metal band Tool is coming back to Winnipeg this fall.

The Los Angeles-based four-piece hit the stage at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 29, as part of a six-week North American tour that marks their first Canadian shows since 2019.

Formed in 1990, Tool’s most recent release was the critically-acclaimed Fear Inoculum, the band’s fifth album, which includes the single “7empest” — the 2020 Grammy Award winner for Best Metal Performance and, at almost 16 minutes in length, the rec0rd-holder for longest song ever to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tool, who last played the arena in Winnipeg more than a decade ago, had originally been scheduled for a return visit of in the summer 2020, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the October show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members of the band’s fan club, the Tool Army, a day earlier.

