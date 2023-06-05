Menu

Canada

Calgary toddler taken to hospital after dog bite

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 9:08 pm
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. A Calgary toddler was taken to hospital after a dog bite on Monday evening. Global News
A Calgary toddler was taken to hospital after a dog bite on Monday evening.

An Alberta Health Services EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News a 19-month-old toddler was bitten in the face near Sage Hill Row and Sage Hill Crescent in northwest Calgary.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday, according to EMS.

The spokesperson did not provide details about the severity of the injuries.

More to come…

