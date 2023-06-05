Calgary toddler taken to hospital after dog bite

A Calgary toddler was taken to hospital after a dog bite on Monday evening.
An Alberta Health Services EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News a 19-month-old toddler was bitten in the face near Sage Hill Row and Sage Hill Crescent in northwest Calgary.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday, according to EMS.
The spokesperson did not provide details about the severity of the injuries.
More to come…
