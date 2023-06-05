Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man injured in Toronto shooting: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 8:21 pm
Toronto police on the scene of a shooting reported on Monday, June 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a shooting reported on Monday, June 5, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto on Monday evening.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to the area of Keele Street and King Georges Drive to investigate a shooting after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a shooting was confirmed and a man with a gunshot wound was found. He was rushed to hospital by medics under an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics said they took a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries. His condition was later downgraded to non-life threatening.

No suspect description was released, and anyone with information was asked to contact Toronto police.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after police-involved shooting in Toronto’s east end'
SIU investigating after police-involved shooting in Toronto’s east end
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingToronto ParamedicsKeele StreetKing George's Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content