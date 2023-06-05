Man injured in Toronto shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto on Monday evening.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to the area of Keele Street and King Georges Drive to investigate a shooting after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a shooting was confirmed and a man with a gunshot wound was found. He was rushed to hospital by medics under an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics said they took a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries. His condition was later downgraded to non-life threatening.

No suspect description was released, and anyone with information was asked to contact Toronto police.