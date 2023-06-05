1-day Surrey retail theft blitz nets $5K in stolen goods, 26 arrests

Send this page to someone via email

A one-day retail theft investigation blitz has recovered more than $5,000 worth of stolen goods and resulted in 26 arrests, according to Surrey RCMP.

The operation at the Guildford Town Centre was carried out on May 25 by the Mounties, with help from Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Delta Police Department.

Officers executed five search warrants and seized food, clothing, electronics, cosmetics, and more. They recommended 15 criminal charges against youth and adult suspects, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

“We recognize that criminals are conducting retail theft across municipal borders, often using public transit, and their crimes have a significant negative impact on the community, including local businesses,” said Staff Sgt. Nigel Pronger in the release.

“These crimes result in additional costs to our families with each purchase we make.”

Police said a 26-year-old they arrested is facing two theft charges, having been caught twice by officers within 90 minutes during the operation. He was released after the first arrest on an undertaking to appear in court, and picked up again after allegedly being observed stealing from a supermarket.

The Vancouver man was then held in custody to appear in Surrey Provincial Court. Police said he was later released by the courts on the condition that he not visit Surrey, except to attend court and on other specified matters.