Canada

No charges in motorcycle crash that killed Manitoba man

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 7:06 pm
RCMP confirmed there would be no charges in connection to the death of Denis L'Heureux, who was killed in a motorcycle accident last fall.
RCMP confirmed there would be no charges in connection to the death of Denis L'Heureux, who was killed in a motorcycle accident last fall. Submitted / Jocalyn Houghton
The family of a man who lost his life in a motorcycle crash say no one will be held responsible for the conditions that contributed to the crash that killed him.

It wasn’t the answer Lise Léveillé waited eight months for.

“(It was) a long, anticipated phone call,” Léveillé told 680 CJOB’s The News.

The wife of 45-year-old Denis L’Heureux, who lost control of his bike on Provincial Road 311 during a charity ride and was thrown into oncoming traffic, said the decision means there is no justice for Denis.

Fatal motorcycle collision leaves Winnipeg man dead

Léveillé received a call Sunday evening from RCMP informing her there would be no charges in relation to her late husband’s death.

“It’s unforgivable,” she said.

An email from Mounties to Global News confirmed RCMP received an opinion from the Crown attorney assigned to the case on June 2, and no charges or fines will be laid in the investigation.

“There has to be some kind of accountability, this was clearly negligent,” Léveillé said.

Road conditions on the late September day were to blame for the crash, Léveillé said. Mud from farmers’ fields on either side of the road was caked to the pavement which slicked the asphalt.

There was no signage to warn motorists of the conditions.

The widow wants to see Manitoba Infrastructure held to account on its promise to enact legislation that would see signage for these areas be mandatory.

“I think everyone has to be part of the change. No other family needs to be going through this,” she said. “It won’t bring Denis back, but it might help someone else.”

Last month, the Coalition of Manitoba Motorcycle Groups said they’re in talks with the province on making changes.

“There seems to be no regulation dealing with enforcement mitigation, like who cleans up if that offender is not identified?” Doug Houghton from the coalition said in a previous interview with Global News.

“It’s really necessary that there be regulations to develop warning signs.”

Léveillé said the adjustment is one of the only ways to do right by Denis.

“An apology — at the end of the day, those are just words.”

— With files from Global News’ Skylar Peters

Motorcycle riders in Manitoba call for action after the loss of one of their own
