RCMP investigating suspicious death of boy, 2, who died at Manitoba nursing station

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 3:47 pm
RCMP sign outside a detachment View image in full screen
An RCMP sign outside a detachment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy at Red Sucker Lake First Nation.

Police said they were called to the local nursing station Saturday with a report of a child in medical distress.

The boy died at the nursing station despite efforts to give him medical assistance. Police say the death is being considered suspicious.

Officers from the Island Lake detachment continue to investigate, along with the RCMP’s major crimes services and forensic identification unit.

