RCMP investigating suspicious death of boy, 2, who died at Manitoba nursing station

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy at Red Sucker Lake First Nation.
Police said they were called to the local nursing station Saturday with a report of a child in medical distress.
The boy died at the nursing station despite efforts to give him medical assistance. Police say the death is being considered suspicious.
Officers from the Island Lake detachment continue to investigate, along with the RCMP’s major crimes services and forensic identification unit.
Homicide unit looking into suspicious death at Winnipeg fire scene
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Paul Bernardo’s transfer to medium-security prison will be reviewed, minister says
- B.C. woman found dead in her Sydney, Australia apartment remembered as ‘kindest, sweetest’ person
- ‘Pain into purpose:’ Community prepares to mark 2 years since London, Ont., attack
- Notorious killer Paul Bernardo moved to a medium-security prison
Comments