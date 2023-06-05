Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

London, Ont. man charged after allegedly following youths

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted June 5, 2023 3:14 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
A London man is facing multiple charges after police say youth were being followed in the city’s north end late last week.

London police say they were called to the area of Kipps Lane and Belfield Street around 6 p.m. Friday for a complaint about a suspicious person.

Police say a man was following a group of teenage youths in the area. After a bystander contacted police, the suspect was arrested.

The investigation has been reassigned to the sexual assault and child abuse section.

A 42-year-old London man faces one charge each of criminal harassment and resisting arrest.

The man is scheduled to appear in London court Monday.

