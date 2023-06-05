London, Ont. man charged after allegedly following youths

See more sharing options

A London man is facing multiple charges after police say youth were being followed in the city’s north end late last week.

London police say they were called to the area of Kipps Lane and Belfield Street around 6 p.m. Friday for a complaint about a suspicious person.

Police say a man was following a group of teenage youths in the area. After a bystander contacted police, the suspect was arrested.

The investigation has been reassigned to the sexual assault and child abuse section.

A 42-year-old London man faces one charge each of criminal harassment and resisting arrest.

The man is scheduled to appear in London court Monday.